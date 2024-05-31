StoneX Group Inc. Has $795,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,468,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 18,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 323,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after purchasing an additional 99,472 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

EFV stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,248 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

