StoneX Group Inc. Has $9.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.58. 1,806,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.54. The stock has a market cap of $384.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $263.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

