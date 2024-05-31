StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,188 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,262,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,718,000 after buying an additional 378,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,018,000 after buying an additional 73,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,952,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,451,000 after buying an additional 190,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,453,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,682,000 after buying an additional 79,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,816,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,272,000 after buying an additional 142,729 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.76. 476,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,628. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

