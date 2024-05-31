StoneX Group Inc. Invests $275,000 in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 834,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 94,161 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 83,535 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 479,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 234,453 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 479,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 78,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154,550 shares during the period.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:RDVI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,657 shares. The stock has a market cap of $968.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

