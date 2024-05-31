StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 1,058 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,547. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average of $106.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.