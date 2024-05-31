StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 7,288 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 143,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,781. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

