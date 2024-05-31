StoneX Group Inc. Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Mufg Bank LTD. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after buying an additional 24,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after buying an additional 17,066,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 120.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,810,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,285,000 after buying an additional 4,813,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,423,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,280,378. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

