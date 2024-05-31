StoneX Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after buying an additional 4,560,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,597,000 after buying an additional 1,933,732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,439,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,162,000 after buying an additional 385,801 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,972,000 after buying an additional 4,402,033 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,343,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,947,000 after buying an additional 661,996 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,218,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,383. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

