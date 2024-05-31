StoneX Group Inc. Sells 1,197 Shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned 1.91% of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 634. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $33.64.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.2323 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

