StoneX Group Inc. Sells 794 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,992 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

