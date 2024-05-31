StoneX Group Inc. Takes $1.74 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total transaction of $35,518,362.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 673,706,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,691,828,097.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total transaction of $35,518,362.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 673,706,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,691,828,097.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,222,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,781,544 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.70. 6,029,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,515,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $200.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.60. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $171.07.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

