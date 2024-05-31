STP Self Reported Market Cap Tops $103.23 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. STP has a total market capitalization of $103.23 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010937 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001323 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,607.99 or 1.00113717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012137 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.35 or 0.00116018 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003986 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05320946 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $6,464,677.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

