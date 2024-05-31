Substratum Market Cap Hits $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $6.01 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024014 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $44.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

