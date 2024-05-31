Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.69. Approximately 10,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 11,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

Featured Stories

