Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $377.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $31.49.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

