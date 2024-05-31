Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Summit Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of SMMF stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $377.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $31.49.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group
About Summit Financial Group
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
Featured Articles
