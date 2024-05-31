SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading Up 2.8%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) shares traded up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.53. 112,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 892,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STKL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $716.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,012,019.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian W. Kocher acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 66.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 38,810 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 309.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter worth $394,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

