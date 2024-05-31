Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

SHO stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Rush Island Management LP increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 9,579,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,579 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 312.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,924 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 142,105 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $800,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Stories

