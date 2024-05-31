Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $760.01 and last traded at $775.85. Approximately 3,502,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 8,896,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $827.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $885.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $661.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

