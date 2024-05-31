SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Down 89.2% in May

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the April 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SuperCom in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SuperCom stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,348,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,991,822. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,244 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.00% of SuperCom worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

