Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Update

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,591,500 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the April 30th total of 1,162,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,273.6 days.

BIOVF opened at $25.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $601.91 million during the quarter. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); VONJO for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis; Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

