System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Trading Up 9.8%

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 503.77 ($6.43) and last traded at GBX 494 ($6.31). Approximately 286,299 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 68,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.75).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of System1 Group from GBX 450 ($5.75) to GBX 615 ($7.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.
System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.
