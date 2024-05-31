System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Trading Up 9.8%

Posted by on May 31st, 2024

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 503.77 ($6.43) and last traded at GBX 494 ($6.31). Approximately 286,299 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 68,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.75).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of System1 Group from GBX 450 ($5.75) to GBX 615 ($7.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on System1 Group

System1 Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 454.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 365.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of £63.72 million, a PE ratio of 5,050.00 and a beta of 1.35.

System1 Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.