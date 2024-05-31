Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading Up 6.8%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 105,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 623,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $739.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tango Therapeutics

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $557,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,633.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $17,427,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

