Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $20.41 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,610 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 2.2% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after acquiring an additional 120,665 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,650,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 429,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,809,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,516,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

