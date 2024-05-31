Taurus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Motco lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,874,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,144,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455,775. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.27.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

