Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,895 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 2.8% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 540,733 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 157,687 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 162,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 43,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,300,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,215,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.55. The company has a market capitalization of $141.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

