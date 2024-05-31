TD Capital Management LLC Acquires 798 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,004,000 after buying an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after buying an additional 266,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,896,000 after buying an additional 145,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,736,000 after buying an additional 95,086 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.14. 2,419,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,838. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $76.69. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

