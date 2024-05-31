TD Capital Management LLC Acquires 95 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $539.20. The company had a trading volume of 560,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,783. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $540.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.76.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

