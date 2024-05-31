TD Capital Management LLC Has $40.87 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.7% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.2% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 377,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,141,000 after purchasing an additional 52,239 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $525.25. 2,718,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $519.25 and its 200 day moving average is $496.75. The stock has a market cap of $453.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $535.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.