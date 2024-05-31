TD Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 136.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,875,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 562,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 139,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.58. 31,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

