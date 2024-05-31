TD Capital Management LLC Sells 414 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.98. The company had a trading volume of 356,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,045. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

