TD Cowen Raises Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $177.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $158.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.78.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $151.74 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $96.10 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $561,722.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,761 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,108.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,227 shares of company stock worth $6,189,532 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 354.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 136.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.