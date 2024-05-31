TD Securities Reiterates C$1.25 Price Target for Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY)

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$1.25 price objective by investment analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 50.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Faraday Copper Trading Up 2.5 %

TSE:FDY traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 362,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,495. Faraday Copper has a 1-year low of C$0.47 and a 1-year high of C$0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.61. The company has a market cap of C$146.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Faraday Copper Company Profile

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

