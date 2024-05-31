TD Securities Reiterates C$1.25 Price Target for Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY)

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$1.25 price objective by investment analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 50.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Faraday Copper Trading Up 2.5 %
TSE:FDY traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 362,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,495. Faraday Copper has a 1-year low of C$0.47 and a 1-year high of C$0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.61. The company has a market cap of C$146.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.63.
Faraday Copper Company Profile
