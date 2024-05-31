Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 192,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Technogym Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCCHF opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. Technogym has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $10.15.

Get Technogym alerts:

About Technogym

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical machines and cross trainers, rowers, workout bench, multi gym, dumbbells and kettlebells, weight training set, gym racks and benches, barbells and plates, and strength training machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Technogym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technogym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.