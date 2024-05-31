Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

Shares of TIAIY opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

