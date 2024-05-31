Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
Shares of TIAIY opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $3.37.
About Telecom Italia
