Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Television Broadcasts Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

About Television Broadcasts

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting; Over-The-Top (OTT) Streaming; e-Commerce Business; Mainland China Operations; and International Operations segments.

