Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Capri in a report issued on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.58.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.08. Capri has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capri by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 553,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,802,000 after purchasing an additional 68,663 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,352,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Capri by 742.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 40,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

