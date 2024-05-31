Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.44.

Get Five Below alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock opened at $134.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a one year low of $128.64 and a one year high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Five Below by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,419 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,931,000 after acquiring an additional 58,883 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,278,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 34.6% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 395,275 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.