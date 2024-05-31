TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.80

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.80 and last traded at C$7.86, with a volume of 58526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.93.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$864.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

