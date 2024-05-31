Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 125.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,519. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $146.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.19.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,380 shares of company stock worth $1,214,863. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

