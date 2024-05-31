Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,198,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,643. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.37 and its 200-day moving average is $169.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.