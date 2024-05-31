Tezos Price Hits $0.96 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Tezos has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $946.77 million and approximately $27.24 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000994 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000756 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000554 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,004,255,599 coins and its circulating supply is 983,689,841 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

