Tezos Price Hits $0.96 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $941.89 million and approximately $32.25 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000980 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000744 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000523 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,004,255,599 coins and its circulating supply is 983,689,841 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

