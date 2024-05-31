TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,049 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1,038.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 56,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $524.49 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.14 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $547.19 and a 200-day moving average of $503.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.87.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

