TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 6,103 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 610,300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

LYB opened at $97.31 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average of $97.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.