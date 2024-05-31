TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 6,137 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 36,100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 81.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.64.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.