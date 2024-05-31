TFO Wealth Partners LLC Buys 9,803 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 70,021.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

