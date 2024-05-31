TFO Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 104,207.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 2,032.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of APP stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $88.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APP. UBS Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AppLovin

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at $104,037,930.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,722,024 shares of company stock worth $1,476,624,224. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.