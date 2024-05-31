TFO Wealth Partners LLC Has $554,000 Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 125,900.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.06, for a total transaction of $968,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.06, for a total transaction of $968,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total transaction of $1,418,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,079.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,728 shares of company stock valued at $39,021,745. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.44.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $270.45 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $279.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

