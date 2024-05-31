Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tgs Asa Stock Up 4.4 %

Tgs Asa stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. Tgs Asa has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Tgs Asa’s payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

