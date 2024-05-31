The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Bidvest Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BDVSY opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35. The Bidvest Group has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $31.68.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

The Bidvest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.3757 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.35. The Bidvest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.45%.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.